Roberto Lino Hipolito, 71, was sentenced Wednesday, Aug. 12, after pleading guilty to accidentally causing a van fire that killed 6-year-old Ty’rah White and injured her 9-year-old sister Taraji White.
Hipolito pleaded guilty to two felony counts of negligent fire causing great bodily harm. He was sentenced to 120 days in jail, with credit for 32 days served, and three years probation.
Conditions of his probation include restitution in an amount to be determined, as well as writing a letter of apology to the family.
According to the criminal complaint, Fridley police officers and firefighters along with Anoka County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of multiple vehicles on fire in the parking lot of the Walmart store located at 8450 University Ave. NE, Fridley on Aug. 6, 2019.
As firefighters were extinguishing the fire, Essie McKenzie ran out of the store saying her daughters were in a vehicle that was on fire.
Both sisters were transported to Hennepin County Medical Center to be treated for severe burns to multiple areas of their bodies. Six-year-old Ty’rah White died of her injuries. Her sister recovered.
Investigators learned the fire started in the rear of Dodge Caravan with North Carolina license plates. Hipolito and his wife, from Long Beach, California, owned the vehicle. They had parked their van on Aug. 5 in the Walmart parking lot overnight to sleep, according to the criminal complaint.
The Minnesota State Fire Marshal ruled the fire started from a cook stove that was used in the rear of the vehicle.
Surveillance footage showed Hipolito use the cooking stove on the pavement by the rear of the vehicle, according to the complaint. After cooking, Hipolito placed the stove in the rear of the vehicle without allowing for it to cool. He later told investigators he also tossed pillows and blankets to the rear end of the vehicle near the cooking stove.
Hipolito then moved the van to a spot closer to the store and went inside while his wife stayed in the van. Within two minutes, the rear of the van caught fire, according to the criminal complaint.
The fire spread to other vehicles, including the one with the White sisters.
