Roberto Lino Hipolito, 71, pleaded guilty Tuesday, July 14, for accidentally causing a car fire last summer at the Fridley Walmart, which resulted in the death of 6-year-old Ty’rah White and injured Ty’rah’s 9-year-old sister Taraji White.
According to court records, Hipolito pleaded guilty to two felony counts of negligent fire causing great bodily harm. One count has a potential maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine and the other carries a maximum sentence of three years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
One felony count of second-degree manslaughter is expected to be dismissed during sentencing Aug. 12 as a result of a plea agreement. WCCO reports the White family is supporting the plea agreement.
According to the criminal complaint, Fridley police officers and firefighters along with Anoka County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of multiple vehicles on fire in the parking lot of the Walmart store located at 8450 University Ave. Northeast, Fridley on Aug. 6, 2019.
As firefighters were extinguishing the fire, Essie McKenzie ran out of the store saying her daughters were in a vehicle that was on fire. Officers then quickly removed sisters Ty’rah and Taraji White from a vehicle.
Both sisters were transported to Hennepin County Medical Center to be treated for severe burns to multiple areas of their bodies. Ty’rah White died of her injuries. Taraji White recovered.
Investigators learned the fire started in the rear of Dodge Caravan with North Carolina license plates. Hipolito and his wife, from Long Beach, California, owned the vehicle. They had parked their van on Aug. 5 in the Walmart parking lot overnight to sleep, according to the criminal complaint.
The Minnesota State Fire Marshal ruled the fire started from a cook stove that was used in the rear of the vehicle the previous night.
According to surveillance footage, Hipolito used the cooking stove the following morning on the pavement by the rear of the vehicle. After cooking, Hipolito placed the cooking stove inside the rear of the vehicle without allowing it to cool. He later told investigators he also tossed pillows and blankets to the rear end of the vehicle near the cooking stove.
Hipolito then moved the van to a spot closer to the store and went inside while his wife stayed in the van. Within two minutes, the rear of the van caught on fire, according to the criminal complaint.
A passerby informed Hipolito’s wife her van was on fire, and she attempted to remove belongings from the van.
The fire intensified when the rear van door was opened, and within minutes vehicles on each side of the van caught fire, including the one with the White sisters.
