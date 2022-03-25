Despite all of their flowery language, MnDOTs handling of the Highway 10 project makes it clear that they don’t care about the safety of pedestrians or cyclists.
Both middle schools in town are south of Highway 10 but the majority of those schools boundaries are north of Highway 10. The Rum River Trail is used regularly by people of all ages. The primary route used to get across Highway 10 by people who walk or bike in town is Fourth Avenue, which will be closed from April to November this year so that MnDOT can replace both bridges. MnDOT’s official detour for all of those people sends them down along the west side of Seventh Avenue.
Next time you drive past the Highway 10/Seventh Avenue ramps, look west and see if you can spot what’s missing. MnDOT took out the sidewalk in the exact spot they are using as the pedestrian and cycling detour. What they put in its place is clover-leaf entrance ramp that will allow motorists to merge off of Seventh and onto Highway 10 without slowing down. Could someone look up the definition of gross negligence real quick?
They knew the Fourth Avenue bridges had to be taken down and replaced with a new design. There’s no reason they couldn’t have done that last summer, when traffic levels would have been normal and there was stoplight at every highway ramp. Instead, MnDOT chose to prioritize traffic speed and volume over the safety of people outside of a vehicle.
