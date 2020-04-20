The Minnesota Department of Transportation has placed the Highway 47 project in St. Francis on hold.
According to MnDOT, the city of St. Francis would not proceed with the project as currently proposed and requested a meeting with MnDOT’s commissioner to explore alternative solutions.
MnDOT has announced it will not move forward with construction in 2022 as originally planned; the project will remain on hold until a path forward can be agreed upon.
In early 2019 MnDOT, in partnership with Anoka County and the city of St. Francis, began a study of potential improvements on Highway 47 between Cree Street Northwest and Anoka County Road 28/Ambassador Boulevard Northwest in St. Francis. The four-lane highway currently has safety and access issues and is in need of long-term improvements. The study examined a range of alternatives to address the safety of people walking, biking and driving, as well as the role this corridor plays in the future of the city of St. Francis.
For more information about the project and future updates, visit: mndot.gov/metro/projects/hwy47stfrancis.
