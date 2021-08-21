The BNSF Railroad crossing on Highway 47/Ferry Street, north of Highway 10 in Anoka, is scheduled to close at 4 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23, for railroad crossing repairs, resurfacing and Americans with Disabilities accessibility improvements.
At the same time, the Minnesota Department of Transportation will use this opportunity to widen McKinley Street and build right-turn lanes in preparation for replacement of the Highway 10 Rum River Bridge beginning next year. However, the striping for the left-turn lane and the temporary signal will not be in use until next spring, according to MnDOT.
During the closure, traffic will detour on Highway 10, Bunker Lake Boulevard/County Road 116 and Sunfish Lake Boulevard/County Road 57.
Anoka County also will close northbound Highway 47 south of Bunker Lake Blvd/County Road 116 to the railroad crossing from 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, through 7 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28. During the closure, residents who live between Bunker Lake Boulevard and the railroad crossing will use local roads to leave the neighborhood, but because the southbound lanes of Highway 47 will remain open between Bunker Lake Boulevard and the railroad crossing, residents who travel north of the crossing will be able to return the usual way.
Weather permitting, all work will be completed and Highway 47 will reopen by 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5.
MnDOT asks drivers to use the signed detour or alternate routes to avoid congestion and delays.
For more information on the Highway 10 Rum River bridge project, visit the project website at tinyurl.com/wdbs7r6t.
All motorists are advised to plan ahead, allow extra time and check 511mn.org for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.