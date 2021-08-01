A project to resurface Highway 169 between the north end of the Mississippi River bridge and Clay Street in Anoka is underway. The project also includes new curb and gutter, improved drainage and accessibility improvements to sidewalks, approaches and crossings to meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards along the roadway, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The upgrades include audible pedestrian signals at various pedestrian/bicycle crossings along the highways.
Crews will remove old curb and gutter and begin the ADA crossing work, according to MnDOT. During the work, motorists should watch for single-lane traffic in each direction daily between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. along with narrower lanes. Although work will be carried out at various cross streets and driveways along the highway, MnDOT says it will maintain access to all homes and businesses throughout the project.
Later this summer, crews will resurface Highway 47 between Pleasant Street to just south of Industry Avenue/Bunker Lake Boulevard.
Information about upcoming traffic impacts will be shared as details become available.
When completed in late October, 2021, (weather permitting) the project will provide a smoother, longer-lasting road surface, improved safety and mobility along the corridor along with safer pedestrian and bicycle accessibility and improved drainage, according to MnDOT.
For more information and to sign up for project updates, visit the project website, available at tinyurl.com/3vjhhccf.
All motorists are advised to plan ahead, allow extra time and check 511mn.org for updates.
