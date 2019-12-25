Highland Elementary School students in Columbia Heights put on their annual holiday concert Friday, Dec. 13.
As part of the more than 20-year-old tradition, Highland first-grade students visited Crest View Senior Communities and performed songs from their Winter Sing concert. Each year, students perform an evening in December for family and friends, and the next day they perform the songs again at Crest View.
After the performance, the kids give Crest View residents crafts they made.
The program is led by Highland music teachers and is supported by first-grade teachers.
