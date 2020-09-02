A Hermantown man has been arrested for allegedly shooting 22-year-old Karl Mitchell Henderson in Henderson’s Lino Lakes home Thursday, Aug. 27.
Nicholas Walter Zielinski, 43, is charged with a felony count of second-degree murder with intent (not premeditated). If convicted on this charge, Zielinski could face a sentence of 3-40 years in prison.
Zielinski’s first appearance in court was Tuesday, Sept. 1, where the judge posted bail at $750,000 with conditions and at $1 million with no conditions. As of Sept. 1, Zielinski was still at the Anoka County Jail.
Zielinski’s next court appearance is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14.
According to Minnesota court records, Zielinski was previously convicted of a misdemeanor count of simple robbery in 2001 and a felony count of ineligible possession of a firearm in Anoka County.
According to the criminal complaint, Lino Lakes police officers and deputies with the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting at a residence on the 6900 block of West Shadow Lake Drive in Lino Lakes.
Upon arrival, officers spoke with an adult male who stated he had just arrived home from grocery shopping when he saw an unfamiliar black SUV with no front license plate and a black grill in his driveway.
The man then entered the home and encountered two unknown individuals, a male and a female. He followed them outside and asked them what they were doing. The male individual allegedly stated to the effect, “Your son stole on me,” and “I’ll take you out too,” according to the criminal complaint.
The unknown male and female then left in the SUV.
The man went downstairs to his son’s bedroom and found his son, Henderson, face down in a large pool of blood.
First responders from Allina Health EMS attempted lifesaving measures, but Henderson was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office, Henderson died from a gunshot wound.
Investigators learned several neighbors with doorbell cameras captured images of the black SUV leaving the neighborhood, according to the criminal complaint. On Aug. 28, the Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help locating the black SUV.
The Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit processed Henderson’s bedroom and recovered a Hi-Point 9 mm handgun that was located on the floor near Henderson’s body. The Midwest Regional Forensic Laboratory conducted DNA testing from swabbings of the grip of the handgun. The DNA testing matched Zielinski.
Henderson’s father later identified Zielinski as the male he confronted in his home in a police lineup.
Zielinski’s address was determined and a female at the same address was found to be the owner of a black GMC Terrain SUV, according to the criminal complaint.
Detectives from the Lino Lakes Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office are still investigating the female suspect mentioned in the criminal complaint.
Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact the Sheriff’s Office at 763-427-1212.
