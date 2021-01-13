Two bus rapid transit routes that would come to Anoka County are being considered for near-term development by the Metropolitan Council.
Through Jan. 20, the public is being asked to rank which routes the Met Council should prioritize.
BRT lines provide a streamlined route with fast, frequent bus service about every 10 minutes. Bus stops and shelters are upgraded to stations with amenity upgrades including electronic informational signs, heat and security cameras.
The Met Council will select three out of four proposed routes for near-term implementation. Among other factors, the council will consider public input provided through an online survey that opened in December and closes Wednesday, Jan. 20.
Once prioritized, the corridors will be designated as the future METRO F, G and H Lines.
The public is being asked to rank the top three out of the following corridors:
• Central — Runs from downtown Minneapolis to Northtown Transit Center in Blaine via Nicollet Mall, 3rd Avenue, Central Avenue, 53rd Street, and University Avenue. Runs through cities of Minneapolis, Columbia Heights, Fridley and Blaine.
• Como/Maryland — Runs from downtown Minneapolis to SunRay Transit Center in Saint Paul via Washington Avenue, University of Minnesota West Bank and East Bank, Como Avenue, Maryland Avenue and White Bear Avenue. Runs through Minneapolis, Lauderdale, Falcon Heights and Saint Paul.
• Johnson/Lyndale — Runs from Silver Lake Village in Saint Anthony to the future METRO Orange Line station at Knox Avenue & American Boulevard in Bloomington via 37th Avenue, Johnson Street, Eighth Street, Hennepin Avenue through downtown Minneapolis, Lyndale Avenue, 50th Street, Penn Avenue and American Boulevard. Runs through Saint Anthony, Columbia Heights, Minneapolis, Richfield and Bloomington
• Rice/Robert — Runs from Little Canada Transit Center to the Dakota County Northern Service Center in West Saint Paul via Rice Street, downtown Saint Paul, Robert Street and Mendota Road. Runs through cities of Little Canada, Maplewood, Saint Paul and West Saint Paul.
Learn more, see a map and take the survey at metrotransit.org/network-next.
