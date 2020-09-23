The nonprofit HeightsNEXT is hosting its fifth annual fall Plant Exchange 11-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, in the Kordiak Park parking lot, 1845 49th Ave NE, Columbia Heights.
Participants are given five minutes to check out the plants, and then the exchange starts. Perennials are typically exchanged at the event, but house plants and seeds are welcome. Also up for exchanging/giving away are gardening magazines, gardening and yard tools, etc.
For more information on the event, visit tinyurl.com/y2fk53n4.
