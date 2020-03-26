On Thursday, March 26, HealthPartners announced temporary changes for primary and specialty care locations across its care system, including new hours and designated respiratory care clinics in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
New clinic hours
HealthPartners and Park Nicollet primary and specialty care clinics will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, temporarily suspending in-person visits before 8 a.m. and after 5 p.m. Urgent care locations will continue operating 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.
Respiratory care clinics
HealthPartners has designated four clinics as respiratory care sites. These clinics will be dedicated to seeing patients with respiratory symptoms, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath and sore throat, who require a face-to-face visit. Patients at all HealthPartners ambulatory care sites, including Park Nicollet clinics and clinics in the St. Croix Valley and western Wisconsin, will be screened for respiratory symptoms and triaged to the appropriate care option based on their need:
- Patients with mild to moderate symptoms should continue to recover at home and have the option to schedule a phone or video visit with their clinician.
- Patients without respiratory symptoms, who require a face-to-face visit, will be directed to one of the non-respiratory care sites.
- Patient with respiratory symptoms, who require a face-to-face visit, will be directed to one of the four respiratory care sites.
Respiratory care clinic locations include:
- Park Nicollet Plymouth Clinic
- Park Nicollet Lakeville Clinic
- HealthPartners St. Paul Clinic (Wabasha St.)
- Stillwater Medical Group Curve Crest Clinic
HealthPartners says it is closely monitoring state and federal guidelines and will continue to provide regular updates about changes to care delivery options. For the most current information, visit healthpartners.com/coronavirus.
