Hayes Elementary third-graders pitched their products in the style of the “Shark Tank” television show during the Fridley school’s annual Market Day event March 11.
Market Day is an International Baccalaureate Primary Years Programme project that teaches students entrepreneurship, production, consumption and the laws of supply and demand.
Due to the pandemic, this year’s project was adjusted and did not include the customary exchange of “market money” or the large-scale Market Day event where students would normally purchase and sell their homemade products. Third-grade teachers instead created Shark Tank-themed business and entrepreneurial lessons.
Students created products independently, from manufacturing their goods to creating strategies for advertising to writing pitches to attract investors.
On March 11, third-graders in the in-person learning model presented their pitches to teachers, staff members and fellow students to persuade them to invest in their products.
To connect third-graders learning in person to their classmates in distance learning, Fridley Online Academy students presented their pitches virtually to students and a panel of staff member judges on March 17. Students and judges selected the most impressive pitches and voted which products they would “invest” in.
