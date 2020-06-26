The historic Anoka County Rum River Campus (Old Anoka State Hospital) in Anoka is home to Haven for Heroes, a safe haven for veterans and their family members. Cottage No. 3, which will house male veterans, was in dire need of a new roof until several businesses came together to donate materials, supplies and labor.
General Aniline & Film donated the three-layer roofing materials. This type of material cannot be purchased in Minnesota and was shipped to Anoka from Elkhart, Indiana. Coon Rapids-based ABC Supply donated the metal pieces. Trulson Construction from Buffalo is donating the fabrication of the gutters.
McGough Construction, Hoffman Weber Construction and A-Team Construction, all Minnesota-based companies, collaborated to do the tear-off of the old roofing materials and the laying of the new roofing system. Atomic Recycling is providing the dumpsters. Also a supporter of this project is Twin Cities Harley-Davidson North.
Some of the Haven for Heroes veterans are also lending a hand where possible. Approximately 95% of the cost of the new roof was donated in materials, supplies and labor.
Haven for Heroes, founded in December 2018, is a stand-alone, nonprofit, substance and alcohol-free board and lodging facility that provides recovery and transitional housing to service members and veterans. Access to services and various activities in the community is offered, including those provided by the Veterans Affairs, or in cooperation with the VA, and other supportive entities.
Learn more at haven4heroesmn.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.