Alter Metal Recycling is hosting a fundraising event for the benefit of Haven for Heroes, an Anoka nonprofit that houses and supports veterans in need.
Any individual or business can participate by bringing scrap metal for recycling to any Alter location and donate the proceeds to the Haven for Heroes’ fundraising account. Proceeds from the community’s scrap donations to the account made between through May 14 will be matched dollar-for-dollar by Alter. The community is invited to participate not only to benefit Haven for Heroes but also to benefit the environment through recycling. The account will remain available to receive scrap donations even after the matching fund campaign is complete.
Alter Metal Recycling is at 2905 N. Ferry St., Anoka, and is open to receive ferrous and non-ferrous scrap metal every weekday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
For more information about Haven for Heroes, visit haven4heroesmn.org.
