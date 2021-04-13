After opening to traffic in December 2019, the Hanson Boulevard railroad overpass in Coon Rapids recently won two engineering awards.
The overpass was awarded the City Engineer’s Association of Minnesota Project of the Year Award and an Honor Award from the American Council of Engineering Companies.
The recognitions were awarded based on project complexity, construction innovations and project management, along with overall safety improvements and impact to the surrounding community.
The construction of the overpass took two years to complete and required a full closure of the roadway, detouring traffic around the project area.
The project enhanced public safety by improving emergency response times and limiting accident exposures, as well as eliminating traffic backups and train staging issues in the area.
The overpass features two lanes in each direction, along with pedestrian sidewalks and connecting bridges under the overpass for neighborhood traffic and pedestrian movements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.