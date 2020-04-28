*Note: This content is being provided for free as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to ABC Newspapers, either online or in print, here.
A Ham Lake fitness center has switched to virtual sessions to help members stay active during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ascension Fitness Training, at 1321 Andover Blvd. NE, closed March 25 in compliance with an executive order from Gov. Tim Walz. Since then, co-owners Bill Israelson and Michele Wunderlich have revamped how the center provides personalized training to members.
Prior to the pandemic, members would work individually with a trainer at the center doing personalized workouts and nutritional coaching.
“We want to help motivate people,” Wunderlich said. “A lot of people who go to a gym don’t know what to do, or they feel unmotivated and just walk on a treadmill, whereas when they come in here, they’re working with someone who knows them and pushes them. This makes them feel more motivated, and they don’t have to worry about not knowing how to do something, because we teach them.”
Now, due to social distancing requirements, trainers are working through FaceTime and Zoom to produce daily workout sessions for members to participate in from the safety of their own homes.
Wunderlich said the workouts are being designed so little or no equipment is needed. For strength training, members are using their own body weight or common household objects to exercise.
“We have a good handful of people we need to keep motivated,” Israelson said. “Every time you turn on the news now it’s always something negative and people are stuck at home and they just want to eat a gallon of ice cream and binge watch Netflix. While there’s a lot going on in the world right now, it’s also the best time to take more time to take care of yourself. It’s really not that hard. ... We can’t use this pandemic as an excuse to slack off.”
The gym also set up an app allowing members to schedule one-on-one weekly consultations with personal trainers and track their weight, workouts and fitness progress. The app can be synced with popular MyFitnessPal and FitBit apps.
Israelson said the app helps provide accountability and helps trainers stay informed about their clients.
Ascension Fitness Training is also offering free Facebook Live classes once a day at 10 a.m. for one-hour, Monday through Friday. The Facebook Live classes can be found at tinyurl.com/y9b68dxe.
Israelson said the Facebook Live classes and virtual training options have resulted in more members joining the program, some from as far away as Florida.
“The pros of the virtual training is we’ve been able to send out our message further and build a bigger online community,” he said. “We hope to continue this even after the pandemic.”
Israelson and Wunderlich said the primary cons of virtual training have been limitations or difficulties with the technology, which reduce the personalized experience.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending people continue to eat healthy, well-balanced meals and exercise regularly to stay physically and mentally healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic. The CDC recommends that any physical activity must follow proper social distancing, sanitizing and face mask requirements.
“Everyone is thinking about their health right now,” Wunderlich said. “This is the time where people are realizing your health matters. Being a healthy weight, moving every day and eating cleaner foods has always been important, but now more people are realizing how important it is.”
To learn more about Ascension Fitness Training, visit ascensionft.com or call 763-334-1913.
