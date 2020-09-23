Two are in critical condition following a motorcycle crash in Lino Lakes.
At 5:13 p.m., on Sept. 22, the Lino Lakes Police Department, Centennial Lakes Police Department, Lino Lakes Fire Department and Allina EMS responded to reports of a crash in the intersection of Main Street and Fourth Avenue in Lino Lakes.
Early indications suggest a 37-year-old Ham Lake man was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle with a 36-year-old Isanti woman as his passenger, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
While eastbound on Main Street the motorcycle lost control, slid and struck another vehicle. Both motorcycle passengers were ejected. The woman was airlifted and the man was transported via ambulance to Hennepin County Medical Center. Both are in critical condition.
The case remains under investigation by the Lino Lakes police, Minnesota State Patrol and the Anoka County Sheriff.
