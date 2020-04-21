A 34-year-old Ham Lake man allegedly linked to a series of assaults and burglaries is charged with multiple felonies in relation to home invasions in Minneapolis last summer.
Jory Wiebrand faces two counts of first-degree burglary, one count of criminal sexual predatory conduct and one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.
On June 2, 2019, Minneapolis police responded to a residence on the 800 block of Fifth Street Southeast on reports of an assault and burglary, according to the criminal complaints.
Upon arrival officers spoke with the victim, who reported she had fallen asleep on her couch in her living room. She was allegedly awakened by a man, later identified as Wiebrand, putting his hand over her mouth and around her neck.
The victim allegedly struggled with Wiebrand until he fled the apartment. A black wallet containing cash and credit cards was reported missing.
While investigating the scene, police found a garbage can pushed underneath a window that was smashed. Officers were able to collect a fingerprint from the glass, according to the complaint.
Wiebrand was arrested and admitted to burglarizing the apartment but denied assaulting the woman, according to the charges.
On Aug. 7, 2019, police were dispatched to a residence on the 700 block of Fourth Street Southeast in Minneapolis on reports of a sexual assault. The address was less than two blocks from the location of the June incident.
The victim told police she was attacked by a man, later identified as Wiebrand, after getting out of the shower and going to her bedroom to dress, according to the complaint.
When the victim entered the bedroom, Wiebrand grabbed her, threw her onto the bed and sexually assaulted her, according to the charges. When the victim fought back, Wiebrand allegedly sprayed her in the face with pepper spray and eventually fled.
The victim fled upstairs to her neighbors naked and screaming. They called the police and assisted the victim.
DNA appearing to match Wiebrand’s was recovered during a sexual assault examination at the hospital, according to the charges.
Wiebrand has been linked to nine other sexual assaults, burglaries and assaults between 2013 and 2020 in the same Minneapolis neighborhood and Anoka County, according to the complaint. Further charges are expected.
As of Tuesday, April 21, Wiebrand was being held in the Hennepin County Jail. Bail was set at $1 million for one case and $2 million for the other, according to the complaints.
