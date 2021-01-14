The Ham Lake City Council approved a 3% increase on its property tax levy last month.
The total levy is $5.2 million, an increase of $151,348 or 3%, over 2020.
Some homeowners can expect a decrease in the city portion of their property taxes. An average home valued at $327,800 in 2020 that did not see a value increase would see its property taxes drop from $735 to $718, according to city staff.
Revenue for the general fund increased by about $124,000 to a total of just over $5.8 million. About 86% of Ham Lake’s revenue comes from taxes. Expenditures for 2021 are increasing by about $111,000 to a total of $4.4 million. Part of that is driven by a 2% cost-of-living increase for staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.