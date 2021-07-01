Celebrate freedom at the Freedom Festival happening 3-10 p.m. Saturday, July 3, in Ham Lake Lions Park.
The event features an afternoon of food and fun with live music. It wraps up with a fireworks display.
Activities include bingo and pull tabs presented by Ham Lake Chamber Charitable Gambling, a craft fair, food and beverages and kid activities provided by Jam Hops.
For more information on Ham Lake’s Freedom Festival, visit tinyurl.com/7nsr8dvm.
Schedule
• 3-8 p.m. – Business Expo and Artisan Craft Market.
• 3-9 p.m. – Activities for kids: firetruck and police vehicles demo, inflatable slide and challenge course by Magic Bounce, obstacle course by Jam Hops and kiddie tractor pull, at 5 p.m., sponsored by Ham Lake Lions Club.
• 3:30-4:45 p.m. – Second annual Ruck ‘n Roll walk/run presented by Ascension Fitness Training.
• 4 p.m. – Pig roast: 1,000 free pulled pork sandwiches in honor of Ham Lake’s city name, compliments of the city of Ham Lake and the Ham Lake Chamber of Commerce. Offered until the pork runs out. First come, first served.
• 4-10 p.m. – Food, desserts and beverages available from vendors Route 65 Pub & Grub, Mansetti’s Food Truck, Ham Lake Lions Club, Taulelle Concessions, Now That’s Waffles!, and The Parlor.
• 4-7 p.m. – Bingo presented by Ham Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.
• 7:30-10 p.m. – Live Music from Shotgun Drama Junkies.
• 10 p.m. – Fireworks.
