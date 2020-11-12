Details are scant regarding a man shot in the leg, who met law enforcement in Oak Grove.
On Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 5:24 a.m. law enforcement received a call that a male had been shot in the leg. The victim was riding with two other individuals, and seemed unsure of their location, Lieutenant Andy Knotz, with the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said.
Officers were able to meet the victim at Bill’s Superette in the 2300 block of Viking Boulevard NW in Oak Grove. From there the victim was transported via Allina EMS to Mercy Hospital, Knotz said.
The victim has since undergone surgery, but his current status is unknown according to Knotz.
While the nature of the shooting is still unclear, law enforcement knew there was no ongoing threat to the public. The two other individuals with the victim have been questioned, and the investigation is ongoing, Knotz said.
