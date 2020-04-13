*Note: This content is being provided for free as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to ABC Newspapers, either online or in print, here.
Toilet paper isn’t the only thing people are stocking up on during the COVID-19 pandemic. Firearms and ammunition sales are skyrocketing in Anoka County as well.
Permits to purchase handguns jumped almost 150% between February and March, going from 75 to 185 permits, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office. That does not include applications sent via mail, which are still being processed.
Over the same time period permits to carry increased about 32% from 368 to 484 permits in March. As of March 29 the Sheriff’s Office was unable to process new permit-to-carry applications because they can only be accepted in person, according to Lt. Andy Knotz.
Realm Firearms in Spring Lake Park is seeing sales that confirm the skyrocketing demand for firearms.
“In the last probably month or so you cannot physically stock enough firearms to get to everybody and what they are looking for,” Ryan Hollihan with Realm Firearms said. “It’s absolutely insane right now.”
Hollihan has been selling mostly handguns, tactical shotguns and AR-15 rifles. He said the store has probably sold a year’s worth of firearms in the last two or three weeks.
Along with firearms, ammunition also has been hard to keep on the shelves.
“We brought in a couple of pallets of handgun ammo, a couple of pallets of rifle ammo and everything’s gone,” Hollihan said. “Our distributors are clean out.”
Hollihan searched through one of his distributor’s stock of 9 mm ammunition. Out of an estimated 1,700 different kinds of ammo, he said they had maybe five to 10 types in stock.
“Any handgun ammo right now, unless it’s a really odd caliber, you just don’t find,” Hollihan said.
As demand increases, ammunition prices are also on the rise. Hollihan said some sellers may be looking to cash in, but many are facing increased costs for stocking ammunition.
A lot of first-time buyers are among the rush, Hollihan said. Often they may not be aware of all the steps, like needing a permit to purchase a handgun.
For the most part, well-seasoned gun owners aren’t panic buying Hollihan said. They seem to be coming in mostly to shore up their collections.
One concern Hollihan shared was that many of the first-time purchasers may not be familiar with the guns they’ve purchased. First-time gun buyers should learn how to handle their firearm, Hollihan said.
“It’s great to have something, tool-wise, but if you don’t know how to use it you’re just as big of a danger as the guy on the other end of it,” Hollihan said.
According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, there are four basic rules to handling a firearm:
• Treat each gun as if it’s loaded.
• Always control the muzzle of your firearm.
• Be sure of your target and what is beyond.
• Keep your finger outside the trigger guard until you’re ready to shoot.
Just about every class listed on the DNR’s website has been postponed, but more information can be found here at tinyurl.com/y3gxenej.
Information on purchasing gun permits can be found at the Sheriff’s Office website at tinyurl.com/sddu7hz or by calling 763-324-5022.
