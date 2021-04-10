The Great Columbia Heights Bake Off winners were announced late last month after the community voted on the cakes that were entered.
First place went to Lucas Belanger, 11, who received 116 votes for his “Ode to the Peach Ring” cake. Second place went to Ada Landberg, 11, who received 106 votes for her “Unicorn Cake.” Third place went to adult baker Beth Firkins who received 100 votes for her “Construction Cake.” Third-grader Ella Dickson earned an honorable mention after receiving 95 votes for her “SnowBLAST” cake.
Winners received Star Baker aprons and a basket of baking goodies and tools. Belanger also received a popcorn popper as a surprise because that was one of the kitchen items he wanted.
The virtual competition, which was hosted by the Columbia Heights Parks and Recreation Department, was open to all ages with all levels of baking knowledge. Twenty-five bakers participated. Baking kits could be purchased for $10 that included a box cake mix, baking decorations, pre-packaged frosting and a variety of ideas and tips.
The challenge was to “use your imagination to transform an ordinary bake into an eye-catching dessert,” according to the city’s recreation department directions.
The baking window was Feb. 19 through March 5, and participants sent in pictures of their entries. A photo album was posted on the city’s Facebook page, where community members, friends and family voted on their favorites.
