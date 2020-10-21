Although the Anoka Area Chamber of Commerce's Gray Ghost Run, is canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the chamber is selling "Zero K Run" shirts to commemorate 2020. Shirts must be ordered by 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23.
This year is the first time the race has been canceled, and it's also Anoka Halloween's 100th anniversary.
The white, long-sleeve shirts cost $25. Payment must be made by cash or check (Payable to ABLA). Shirts are available in men’s sizes only (S to XXL). They are not returnable or exchangeable and must be picked up at the Anoka Area Chamber office on or after Nov. 12.
Those who want a shirt can download the order form at grayghostrun.com, print it and drop off the form and payment at the Anoka Area Chamber office, 12 Bridge Square, Anoka, MN 55448.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.