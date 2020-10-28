This year’s Anoka Halloween Grande Day Parade event will a drive-through event at several locations throughout the city 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.
The locations are:
• Rick Sorenson Park, 2015 State Ave., Anoka: Entrance is on West Main Street between Highway 10 and Highway 169.
• John Ward Park, 2400 Forest Ave., Anoka: Entrance is at the end of West Main Street just south of Highway 10.
• Mauer Main Chevrolet, 435 W. Main St., Anoka: Entrance is on the north side of West Main Street between Highway 10 & Highway 169.
• Anoka High School, 3939 N. Seventh Ave., Anoka: The main entrance to the high school is located at the intersection of Seventh and 38th avenues on the east side of the high school.
Get the latest information at anokahalloween.com.
Rules for parade-goers
• Parade-goers will not be allowed into the parade line-up area until 11 a.m.
• Do not arrive early because there will be no place to park or line up.
• Enter the parade area at the designated check-in entrance only. Attempting to enter from any other location will result in you being asked to leave.
• Drive through parade traffic will begin at 11 a.m.
• There can be no contact with any of the parade units or participants.
• Vehicles driving through are not permitted to stop. A zero-tolerance policy is in place. If you stop you will be asked to leave.
• Masks recommended.
• Drive-through traffic will end at 3 p.m.
• Political campaigning or political handouts of any kind are not permitted.
• If you have questions, problems or require assistance, seek out one of our volunteers that will be at present at that location. All volunteers will be wearing bright orange jackets.
• Observe all of COVID-19 protocols for social distancing, hand washing, etc.
