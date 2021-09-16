On Sunday, Sept. 19th, Renovation Church will be have its grand opening of the church’s building in Blaine.
Service times for the grand opening are 9 a.m., 10:15 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. The brand-new building is at 12390 Fraizer St. NE, Blaine.
Over 1,000 people are expected to be at the grand opening.
For 11 years, Renovation Church met at Northpoint Elementary School, but as more people came, it began to run out of room. It bought land in 2017 and began to build in 2020.
Unfortunately, just before construction began in April 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic hit and construction came to a standstill. Renovation Church debated whether it should stop construction but ultimately decided to keep pushing ahead.
To find out more about the grand opening of Renovation Church, visit the church’s website at renovationchurch.org.
