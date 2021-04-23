Local theater and music icon and three-time Grammy winner Jamecia Bennett will inaugurate Crooners Supper Club in Fridley’s tented lakeside concert venue, The Belvedere. The debut comes on back-to-back nights, Friday and Saturday, April 23 and 24. Both shows are at 7 p.m.
Bennett is the Ordway Theater’s first resident artist for the 2020-21 Broadway at the Ordway season. She is a member of the Penumbra Theatre and the New Dawn Theatre and is an NAACP Image Award winner with Sounds of Blackness, the internationally acclaimed group for which she is lead vocalist.
Her new blues show “The Evolution of Jazz and Blues,” with Bennett’s local band J Movement, features her favorite jazz and blues classics.
The tented Belvedere seats 150, with views of Moore Lake, and is Crooners’ fifth outdoor supper-club concert venue during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tickets are available at www.croonersmn.com.
