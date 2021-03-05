Grammy-nominated recording artist Cory Wong returned to his Fridley High School roots Feb. 8, teaching two seminars to current band students.
Wong, a Class of 2003 Fridley High School alumnus, has become a noted performer, both as a solo artist and a member of several collaborations with international musicians. He was recently among the list of nominees for the 2021 Grammy Awards for best new-age album, “Meditations,” released in collaboration with Jon Batiste. His genre is a fusion of funk, R&B, rock and jazz. He also stars in a late-night style YouTube variety show, Cory and the Wongnotes.”
As an experienced professional musician, Wong’s first workshop featured lessons on mastering the guitar. Fridley students had the opportunity to learn styles, technique, basic chords and other principles.
The second session focused on musical entrepreneurship. Wong explained different strategies and approaches to make a living without the traditional mainstream music industry.
Though he began college with a career in science in mind, Wong’s passion for music led him elsewhere. From teaching lessons and playing weekend gigs locally, he established a reputation as a talented and flexible artist. He has since added touring and recording artist and producer to his multitude of roles.
Wong is currently a member of the bands Vulfpeck and The Fearless Flyers, and leads his own group, Cory Wong. He has also appeared as a frequent guest with the house band on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on CBS.
Wong’s visit coincided with the recent addition of guitar classes at the high school, where enrolled students have access to instruments to learn on. Band teacher Becca Shuman began the class last year and said it has been popular among students, with around 60 students currently enrolled.
“Our students are learning how to play basic chords and barre chords, how to read lead sheets, some basic tablature and standard notation, melodic playing and some extended techniques like tapping and fingerpicking,” Shuman said. “This semester, I hope to get students writing their own songs!”
Shuman, who became a fan of Wong before she began teaching at Fridley, shared that he was very open to the idea of returning to impart his knowledge and experience to today’s students.
“He was so open and transparent and gave great advice about establishing a career in music, but also just advice for creating a future in any field,” Shuman said. “He talked a lot about finding ‘what you bring to the table,’ and ‘what is it about you that draws people in.’ That seemed to resonate with a lot of the students.”
For Andy Ramirez, a junior at Fridley High School who is also a multi-instrumentalist, the experience of participating in Wong’s virtual workshop was profound.
“When the pandemic began, I listened to Vulfpeck and Cory Wong,” Ramirez said, noting he didn’t realize at the time Wong was a Fridley graduate. “It is really cool for someone like that, who is also a Fridley alumnus, to come in and talk music.”
Ramirez also appreciated hearing about the ins and outs of the music industry, as he will soon be making his professional debut on bass.
“It gave me a lot more concrete idea of what to expect,” Ramirez said. “It’s a lot of networking. And it isn’t like having the same job for the rest of your life; you have to be flexible.”
According to Shuman, one highlight of the visits was Wong talking with his seventh grade social studies class teacher — now a Fridley High School teacher — Steve Holt during the second workshop. “The students loved hearing his stories about being in Mr. Holt’s class, and hearing how Mr. Berger started him out on bass and guitar,” she said. “Because he shared those connections, more of our students were able to see themselves in him.”
