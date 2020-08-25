The Links at Northfork Golf Course in Ramsey held its annual Club Championship Aug. 22-23.
John Butler of Zimmerman won the event for the second time. Butler tied two other players, Mike Melhus and Ben Hauge, after 18 holes with a total score of 1-under par 143. Butler ended up winning the event in a four-hole aggregate score playoff with a 1-under score after the four holes. Both Melhus and Hauge finished even par.
Other winners were: 1st flight – Chris Thorbrogger, 146; 2nd flight – Jeff Schlink, 157; 3rd flight – Bob Edwards, 157; 4th flight – Brett Prow, 162; and Senior Division – Bob Edwards, 157.
The club championship for 2021 is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 21-22, 2021.
