Blaine's Kathryn VanArragon took University of Minnesota golfer Grace Curran to 19 holes in the finals of the Minnesota Golf Association Women’s Amateur Match Play Championship at The Wilds Golf Club in Prior Lake June 17-19. VanArragon finished as the runner-up in the field of 32 players.
Golf: Blaine's VanArragon finishes as runner-up at MGA Women's Amateur Match Play
