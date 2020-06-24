SP Kathryn VanArragon (WP Ryan MGA).JPG

Kathryn VanArragon, MN Youth on Course, pitches to the par-3 13th hole during Friday's final match at the 2020 MGA Women's Amateur Match Play Championships, June 19 at The Wilds GC, Shakopee, Minn. VanArragon lost to Grace Curran, 19 holes. Photos by W.P. Ryan/(c) Minnesota Golf Assoc.

 W.P. Ryan

Blaine's Kathryn VanArragon took University of Minnesota golfer Grace Curran to 19 holes in the finals of the Minnesota Golf Association Women’s Amateur Match Play Championship at The Wilds Golf Club in Prior Lake June 17-19. VanArragon finished as the runner-up in the field of 32 players.

