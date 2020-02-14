Patients fighting cancer need more blood than patients fighting any other disease, using nearly one-quarter of the nation’s blood supply.
That’s why this February the American Red Cross and the American Cancer Society have teamed up to encourage people across the country to “Give Blood to Give Time,” ensuring people have the strength and support to battle cancer.
According to the American Cancer Society, one in three people in the United States will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime. An estimated 33,210 new cases of cancer will be diagnosed in Minnesota this year. Many of these people will likely have a need for blood.
Five units of blood are needed every minute to help someone going through cancer treatment.
Individuals can honor their loved ones by making a blood donation appointment or financial contribution at GiveBloodToGiveTime.org.
Upcoming blood drives in Anoka County:
Andover
• Wednesday, Feb. 26, 7 a.m. to noon, Anoka County Highway Department, 1440 Bunker Lake Blvd.
Anoka
• Wednesday, Feb. 19, noon to 6 p.m., American Legion, 400 W. Main Street
Blaine
• Tuesday, Feb. 18, noon to 5 p.m., Blaine VFW, 1374 109th Ave. NE
• Wednesday, Feb. 19, 1-6:30 p.m., Northtown Library, 711 County Road 10 NE
• Thursday, Feb. 27, 1-6:30 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 641 89th Ave. NE
Columbia Heights
• Wednesday, Feb. 26, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Columbia Heights Police Department, 825 41st Ave. NE
Coon Rapids
• Monday, Feb. 17, 1-7 p.m., Epiphany Catholic Church, 1900 111th Ave. NW
• Thursday, Feb. 27, 2-7 p.m., Coon Rapids VFW #9625, 1919 Coon Rapids Blvd.
East Bethel
• Saturday, Feb. 22, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., City Hall, 2241 221st Ave. NE
Fridley
• Thursday, Feb. 27, 1-7 p.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church, 61 Mississippi St.
Ramsey
• Friday, Feb. 21, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Ramsey Municipal Center, 7550 Sunwood Drive NW
