The Minnesota State High School League approved adding a separate girls wrestling postseason by a 44-4 vote at its representative assembly meeting May 11.
The vote will add a postseason format for girls wrestling individually at the section and state levels, with exact weight classes still to be determined.
Girls will continue to be able to train and compete with boys teams throughout the regular season and in postseason dual competition.
“This is the third time we’ve brought this proposal forward, and the first two times it did not get out of the section discussion to be discussed statewide,” said Cambridge-Isanti coach Neil Jennissen, one of the sponsors of the proposal. “Recently myself and other proponents have made a lot of phone calls to make sure voters understood our proposal, and we basically tried to present something that was too hard to say ‘No’ to.”
John Wagner contributed to this report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.