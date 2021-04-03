Edina defeated Andover 2-1 in the Class AA state championship April 3 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
All three goals were scored in the first six minutes of the second period. Edina scored first, then Gabby Krause leveled the game as she snuck the puck through the crease and past the Hornet goalie.
The Hornets answered shortly after, though, then held the 2-1 lead the rest of the way.
Andover finished the season 22-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.