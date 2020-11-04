Anna Gilbertson, educator for 4-H youth development with University of Minnesota Extension in Anoka County, was recently honored with the Excellence in Natural Resources/Environmental Education Award, presented by the National Association of Extension 4-H Agents.
Each year, the National Association of Extension 4-H Agents recognizes members for their 4-H/Extension work by presenting awards for outstanding accomplishments in achievement, leadership, service and communication. Gilbertson received her award during the virtual annual conference on Oct. 20.
The award was presented for Gilbertson’s work on the 4-H Environmental Fun Fair held at Springbrook Nature Center in Fridley each spring. Gilbertson also received two awards by the Minnesota Association of Extension 4-H Agents.
The the National Association of Extension 4-H Agents is a globally recognized network for 4-H youth development professionals. Membership is open to local, regional, state or national cooperative extension staff members who work with 4-H youth programs.
