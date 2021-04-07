The Ramsey City Council recently approved a final plat and site plan for Gigi’s Salon and Spa, which plans to move.
The salon currently operates from 7962 Sunwood Drive NW. The new location is at the corner of Zeolite Street and Sunwood Drive.
The spa will have a juice bar, salon and small patio for outdoor dining.
The new location will have 50 parking spaces, two of which are wheelchair accessible.
