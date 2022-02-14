Living in Minnesota has its perks; unfortunately, the length of our growing season is not one of them. You can overcome this challenge and extend your growing season by starting seeds indoors.
Many vegetables and flowers should be started inside, and most seed packets provide instructions.
Before you begin, it’s important to know the length of your growing season, first and last frost dates, and basic growing condition information specific to your plant. Here are some important tips for seed-starting success.
Selecting seed
You can find seeds at several types of brick-and-mortar retailers, although they are typically limited to more common varieties. Online retailers offer a wider array of seed options including rare and unique varieties. It is best to use seeds packaged for the current growing season, but many seeds remain viable for several years if stored properly. A simple germination test (instructions can be found online) can help determine seed viability.
Seed-starting mix
There are many seed-starting mixes available for purchase, or you can make your own using materials like vermiculite, peat and coco coir. You can even find recipes online.
Do not use regular potting soil, because it is typically too heavy for seeds and may lead to mold, root rot or other seedling failure.
Containers
The options for seed-starting containers and trays are practically endless, with hardware stores and garden centers carrying many alternatives.
Some choices include reusable plastic containers or one-time-use biodegradable pots. You can also repurpose common household items such as plastic drinking cups, egg cartons, and newspaper. Whatever container you choose, it is essential that you provide good drainage.
Planting and growing
• Follow the package directions for planting depth. The general rule is to sow the seed approximately four times as deep as its width.
• Keep the soil mix thoroughly moist by using a spray bottle or bottom-watering method. Do not leave excess water in the container or tray.
• Label containers with the variety name and planting date.
• Follow requirements for light, moisture level and temperature. A heat mat might be necessary.
• Cover the container with a plastic dome or plastic wrap until the seeds germinate.
• Consider planting extra seeds in case of low germination rates. To remove extra seedlings, cut off the weaker ones at the soil line rather than pulling them out.
• Use a fan at the lowest setting to improve airflow and help reduce the risk of mold. Some gardeners also use cinnamon to prevent damping-off disease, and while there are no scientific studies to prove it works, it won’t harm your plants to try.
• Apply a weekly all-purpose, water-soluble fertilizer mixed at one-fourth strength once the seedlings have several sets of true leaves.
• Transplant seedlings if they outgrow their container, but do not handle them by the stem.
• Harden the seedlings off for two weeks before transplanting them outside. The UMN Extension website has some great information.
Good luck and happy planting!
