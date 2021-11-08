Residents of the area of Central Avenue Northeast and 143rd Avenue Northeast in Ham Lake evacuated their homes the evening of Sunday, Nov. 7, due to a gas leak, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
Area residents reported around 8:47 p.m. sounds of hissing and rattling near a pipeline substation. Responders determined there was a gas leak in one of the lines.
Law enforcement evacuated the area as a precaution, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Utility companies shut off the gas, and those who left their homes were told they could return.
The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
