Now is the time to be thinking about giving your trees their winter haircuts. You may be thinking they don’t need to be pruned, but the best time to do this is February through early April, when trees are dormant. Pruning helps change the form and growth of the tree, aiding in the prevention of insect and disease damage. In addition, pruning can promote overall plant health and appearance, while protecting people and property.
To change the form and growth of your tree, develop a pruning plan early in the life of your tree so pruning can be done at the right time as it grows. Find the dominant branch leader and remove any others that may conflict with this later on in the tree’s growth. Identify the lowest branch in the full canopy of the tree, and maintain this desired lowest branch to ensure future growth is managed. Identify the spaces that allow branches to grow without running into other branches.
During the growing season, it is important to remove any infected, dead or dying branches to prevent insect and disease damage. During the dormant season, your chance to bring more air flow through the branches is the best method to reduce the risk of fungi and other bacteria that may infect your tree.
To promote plant health and improve appearance, your job is to shape the tree as you envision is best suited to the environment it is planted in. During any pruning event, you should remove at most 30% of the plant. It is best to first focus on any dead or dying branches caused by disease, animals, storms and other branches that are too close.
To protect people and property, prune branches that are weak or narrow that overhang homes, parking areas or walkways to reduce the risk of branches falling and injuring someone or something. Always eliminate branches that interfere with traffic lights, overhead wires or other items, such as street signs.
Remember one type of haircut doesn’t fit ALL trees. Your poor oak wouldn’t look as handsome with a bowl cut as a small ornamental tree would.
The types of tools you plan to use are just as important. You want to ensure you have a clean cut, no fraying or jagged cuts, as they could increase the likelihood of injuring your tree or inviting unwelcome guests. Equally important, ensure your tools are clean. If you have to cut diseased branches, sterilize your equipment prior to reusing on another tree or on a healthy part of the tree. Identify the type of tree you have and research the criteria you need for pruning and use the appropriate equipment to do the job. You may also want to check with an arborist if you have any questions or have them do the pruning for you.
While your planning your pruning adventures, save the date April 4 for Anoka County Master Gardener’s Home Landscaping and Garden Fair. Register online anokamastergardeners.org or call 612-301-1210.
Jan Martin is an Anoka County Extension Master Gardener.
