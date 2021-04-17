As a hydrangea enthusiast, I have learned a few hard lessons. No matter how much I adore them, some hydrangea varieties simply cannot prosper in our cold winters or my heavily shaded yard. Fortunately, there are hydrangeas that will flourish in our Minnesota gardens, and one them is the dependable “Annabelle.”
Hydrangea aborescens “Annabelle” is a smooth hydrangea cultivar known for its enormous, spherical, long-lasting blooms. Lime-green flowers emerge in June and mature to creamy white, then change back to light green in the late summer before turning brown in the fall. “Annabelle” grows 3-5 feet tall and 4-6 feet wide. It favors well-drained soil and partial shade. This variety can grow in full sun in Minnesota if given adequate water; adding 2-4 inches of mulch is helpful to retain moisture. This deciduous shrub is resistant to most diseases and insects.
There are so many great uses for “Annabelle.” It looks wonderful in mixed borders, as a backdrop for shorter perennials, as a specimen plant or grouped in mass plantings to create a flowering hedge. “Annabelle” gives your landscape an instant cottage-garden look. Fast-growing yet easy to control, it expands gradually. It is simple to divide, so while I started with three shrubs, “Annabelle” has become a recurring feature in my garden. I always have extra to share, too.
The flowers of “Annabelle” are beautiful in fresh arrangements, and their lack of fragrance makes them great for allergy sufferers. They are also fantastic dried, and the key is to cut them in late summer or early fall. If cut too early, the blooms will wilt; if cut too late, they will be brown and crispy. To dry, simply cut flowering branches to the desired length and arrange them in a basket or vase. Place them in your garage for about a week, then bring them indoors where they will be lovely until they are replaced the following year.
Due to its huge flower heads, one significant challenge with “Annabelle” is keeping it upright, as weather extremes can cause flattening and breakage. To prevent this, plant “Annabelle” with some support and protection, such as along fence lines or beneath trees. It is also helpful to plant in groupings of three or more. The branches will eventually intertwine and the shrubs will support each other.
In Minnesota “Annabelle” should be pruned in late winter or early spring, before new growth emerges. Since “Annabelle” grows on new wood, it can be pruned to ground level. While this may seem extreme, hard pruning will encourage stronger stems and larger flowers. A bonus to pruning this time of year is the dried flower heads that can be left for winter interest.
If you are looking for something new and different, there are smooth hydrangea alternatives to “Annabelle” that offer sturdier stems and colors like pink and deep green. Yet “Annabelle” remains a classic favorite, bringing you abundant, dependable blooms and loads of compliments. Enjoy!
Holly Berger is an Anoka County Extension Master Gardener. Got yard and garden questions? Ask a Master Gardener Online sessions began April 13 and continue every Tuesday 6:30-8 p.m. through September. Visit anokamastergardeners.org to learn more.
