For most of us, the sight of a poinsettia doesn’t make us stop and think, “Hmm, I wonder what that tastes like?”
Unfortunately, for small children and pets, your pretty flower might look like a tempting snack. Read on to learn how to keep your household safe from poisonous plants this holiday season.
First, it’s important to note that toxic does not always mean deadly. Plant toxicity varies depending on the size of the person or pet and the amount consumed, and these factors will affect the symptoms and the severity of the reaction.
Second, toxicity goes beyond ingestion. Some plants can cause contact dermatitis because of their oils or saps.
One of the most common holiday plants is the poinsettia, which has a reputation for being highly poisonous.
However, research done in the 1970s by Ohio State University showed poinsettias are only mildly toxic. The University of Minnesota Extension confirms that although they should not be ingested, poinsettias are not harmful to human or animal health.
You should handle poinsettias with care, as contact with their leaves and milky sap can cause skin irritation.
Another festive flower is the amaryllis. The amaryllis bulb contains the substance lycorine, which is a harmful alkaloid that is dangerous to both humans and pets. Because the bulb contains the toxins, amaryllis may be less of a concern for children than for dogs or cats, since they could dig, scratch or gnaw at the bulb.
Jerusalem cherry, or Christmas cherry, is a shrub-like houseplant. It is a relative of nightshade, and the plant’s showy red “cherries” could easily be mistaken for an edible treat. The berries and leaves contain the alkaloid solanine, and consumption can cause stomach pain, nausea, headache, and drowsiness.
In the evergreen family, mistletoe and holly are both toxic. However, neither plant is likely to result in a severe reaction unless consumed in large quantities. Mistletoe is the more toxic of the two, so it is a good practice to follow the tradition of hanging it overhead and out of reach of children and pets.
Floral arrangements make great gifts, and with our global economy there are a wide variety of flowers available all year. Here is a brief synopsis of the more common flowers that present health concerns:
• Calla lilies are not true lilies. They are related to caladiums and are a popular but highly toxic plant. If ingested, calla lilies can cause life-threatening symptoms. They are not a good choice for households with small children or pets.
• Carnations, tulips, daffodils, anemone, gardenia and lilies are commonly used in mixed flower arrangements year-round. They are all mildly toxic.
Plant toxicity is not a festive topic, but if you educate yourself about the plants you choose, you can have your holiday greenery while keeping everyone safe.
Learn more about plant toxicity at the North Carolina State Extension Plant Toolbox, https://plants.ces.ncsu.edu, or visit the ASPCA website, which lists plants that are harmful to cats, dogs, and horses: https://tinyurl.com/txcplants.
Brian Austin is an Anoka County Extension Master Gardener.
