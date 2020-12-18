Growing live holiday trees is increasing in popularity since many local nurseries and home improvement stores now carry great options. Besides looking festive, a living tree helps to remove dust and pollen from the air. Here are some tips to help you succeed if you want to take on the challenge of growing a living tree for the holidays.
When deciding on a tree, focus on varieties that will do well in your area, either for transplanting into the ground or maintaining in a planter. Think about the tree’s location. Will you keep it indoors entirely, bring it outside for short durations, or transplant it outdoors when the time is right? Will you cut the tree and bring it indoors for the holidays or decorate it outdoors for wildlife? Consider the mature height and width of the tree to make sure you have adequate room, and research the tree’s water, light and temperature needs.
Here are a few fast-growing trees for our zones in Minnesota:
• The eastern white pine, Pinus strobus, has long, flexible needles that stay on the branches long after cutting. It also has minimal fragrance, making it ideal for allergy sufferers. This tree can grow two feet in a growing season, so be ready to move it outdoors quickly.
• The balsam fir, Abies balsamea, loves colder weather and moist soils. This is a very fragrant tree and one of the most popular varieties. The resin in balsam fir keeps rodents away … I wonder how it works with our mosquitoes?
• If you like to holiday in warmer climates, the eastern redcedar, Juniperus virginiana, is a good option. It tolerates hot/humid weather, produces lovely frosty blue cones and has a unique scent.
• My personal favorite is the Fraser fir, Abies fraseri. The Fraser fir has a bi-color variation; the tops of the needles are a dark green while the undersides have a slivery tone. This tree is great in limited spaces since it is narrow and only grows about a foot per growing season.
I have a Norfolk pine, Araucaria heterophylla, in my home. I keep it indoors 90% of the time as it is slow growing and does wonderfully in a large planter. Some tips for growing this tree include keeping the soil moist and providing plenty of humidity. Norfolk pine tend to be overgrown when purchased, so pruning will promote healthier growth and improved air flow. In the warmer months, especially on humid or damp days, I bring this tree outside to let its needles absorb more water, as conifer needles can easily dry out and become brittle. Indoors, I use a humidifier to do the job, or a spray bottle to spritz as needed.
I have mentioned just a few of the many tree varieties available; you can always visit your local nursery for other options. Best of luck finding your own perfect tree to celebrate the holidays.
Kari Martin is an Anoka County Master Gardener. The Master Gardener Hotline will answer your gardening questions year-round. Call 612-301-7590.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.