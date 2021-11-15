Who can resist delicious meals prepared with garden-fresh herbs?
Whether you are an avid gardener, an aspiring gardener, or a hobbyist who wants to enjoy the fruits of your labor (without much labor), you may want to consider growing your own herbs indoors.
There are two ways you can grow herbs indoors. You can grow them hydroponically, or you can grow them in a potting medium with supplemental grow lights.
Hydroponic gardens are soilless and use only water, liquid nutrients and lights.
Tabletop hydroponic gardens can be purchased in several sizes to suit your available space. Hydroponic gardens can be established anywhere there is an electrical source. They can transform a dark corner of your basement into a bright, green, productive space!
You can also build your own hydroponic garden using simple items such as plastic totes, PVC pipes, water pumps and grow lights. There are many internet resources available to get you started.
It is also possible to overwinter existing herbs from your outdoor garden or existing containers, but you will need to supplement with grow lights unless you have an area that receives several hours of direct sunlight.
Many retailers now sell LED grow lights that can be conveniently clipped on a shelf or counter, and they use less energy than traditional fluorescent bulbs. If you decide to overwinter existing herbs, for best results select plants that keep their leaves all year, such as parsley, basil and mint.
Here are some additional tips:
• Use a good quality potting mix and make sure the pot has adequate drainage and is large enough to sustain the plant for several months.
• Your plants may have become home to insects during the summer, so give them a thorough cleaning, segregate them for a few weeks in an unheated structure, and observe them for signs of infestation before bringing them indoors.
Whether you select the hydroponic route or traditional soil, it’s vital to ensure good airflow indoors to prevent diseases like powdery mildew. A small fan on a low setting for a few hours a day may help.
As with your outdoor herbs, be vigilant in effective sanitation practices to prevent or manage pests.
If you are new to hydroponics, you’ll discover that growing herbs is simple and provides abundant growth for year-round harvesting. You can also transition the herbs (initially grown hydroponically) to a potting medium.
While the herbs listed below can survive overwintering indoors in soil, they may be more successful in a hydroponic garden:
• From the Lamiaceae family, aromatic herbs such as basil, lemon balm, thyme, catnip and all mints.
• From the Apiaceae family, culinary herbs such as parsley, dill and cilantro.
Winter will soon be upon us. Why not keep the joy of gardening growing throughout the year?
Whether you choose hydroponics or soil, you can add a splash of summer to your meals and a whiff of herbal fragrance to your home regardless of the season.
Amy Ebert is an Anoka County Extension Master Gardener. The Anoka County Master Gardeners invite you to save the date for the Home Landscape and Garden Fair on April 2, 2022, at Bunker Hills Activities Center. For event registration and information, visit anokamastergardeners.org.
