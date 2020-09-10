Keeping our vegetable and flower beds weed-free has always been one of the golden rules of gardening. However, the definition of ‘weed’ has shifted over the centuries. For instance, creeping charlie was considered a desirable ground cover in Europe, so early settlers to America brought it with them. Fast forward to present day, and you will find that most gardeners consider it their arch-nemesis and go to great lengths to eradicate it from their turf.
As we have learned more about the decline in pollinators and their habitats, many gardeners are looking for ways to support their local bees, bugs and butterflies by planting more native species. Goldenrod, which was once relegated to ditches and medians, is becoming a popular choice for native plantings.
This herbaceous perennial appeals to many pollinators, and the North American varieties bloom late in the season, providing food when other floral sources begin to die. This is also the reason many people mistakenly blame goldenrod for their fall allergies, when the true culprit is usually ragweed, which blooms at the same time.
However, do not rush to transplant that goldenrod clump from a ditch to your garden just yet. Goldenrod found in nature is aggressive and not suited for captivity. In the words of the Minnesota DNR, “If you care, leave it there.” Wildflowers found in the wild should stay there for several reasons, and today there are far better options available at greenhouses and nurseries. It is important to get your goldenrod from a reputable source so you do not unknowingly introduce an invasive species, or one that would not do well in a northern garden. There are a few notable varieties that play well with other plants in our zone 4 area: fireworks goldenrod (Solidago rugosa ‘fireworks’), stiff goldenrod (Solidago rigida), and Ohio goldenrod (Solidago ohioensis).
I have stiff goldenrod, and it creates quite a pollinator party in late August. Several days I have counted more than a hundred insects of different species dining side by side, all enjoying the fluffy yellow goodness without conflict or territorial behavior. In fact, I did not know how bees mated until I saw it for my own eyes in my goldenrod patch. Now I call it my bee hotel, because in the early morning hours I find sluggish guests who have spent the night.
Stiff goldenrod is an easy plant for us to grow in Anoka County because it tolerates sand, clay, loam and gravel — it is not fussy if it gets lots of sun. Just make sure that you plant it in a spot where its height is not an issue, as this variety typically hits three to five feet at maturity. Our humid summer has given mine a case of powdery mildew, but otherwise it has been a low-maintenance plant. It looks especially stunning against my purple asters. If you have been looking for a showy addition for late color and an increase in pollinator activity, consider adding a species of goldenrod that meets your needs.
Paulette Greenberg is an intern with the Anoka County Master Gardeners. Visit anokamastergardeners.org for more information on events, activities and how to Ask a Master Gardener questions.
