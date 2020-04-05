“Life begins the day you start a garden.” — Chinese Proverb
About 117 million Americans, or approximately a third of us, participate in some form of gardening. We often garden with results in mind: produce, plants and flowers to enjoy. But gardening blesses us with many other gifts, and one of them is the great health benefits it bestows.
“I have never had so many good ideas day after day as when I worked in the garden.” — John Erskine
Gardening is good for our minds. When life is stressful, finding some green space can help us feel instantly better. Outdoor activities such as gardening are becoming increasingly important to counter all the time we spend indoors working with technology. Spending time in nature activates our parasympathetic nervous system, which relaxes our mind and body and helps us feel rejuvenated. Gardening can reduce stress, anger, depression and anxiety. It has also been shown to improve memory and mental clarity and to increase attention span and creativity. Community gardens build friendships and combat loneliness. In addition, two separate studies concluded that people who garden regularly have at least a 36% lower risk of dementia than those who do not garden.
“More grows in the garden than the gardener sows.” — Spanish Proverb
Gardening is good for our bodies. It’s no secret that gardening is a great way to get exercise. You can burn up to 330 calories during an hour of light gardening. Gardening also improves balance, builds muscle and strengthens bones and joints. It decreases our risk of obesity, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes and other diseases. Gardening can evolve with our age and abilities, allowing us to stay active longer. People who garden also tend to eat more healthy fresh fruits and vegetables, and they get the benefits of more vitamin D.
“The garden is a love song — a duet between a human being and Mother Nature.” — Jeff Cox
Gardening is important for the health of our planet. Participating in gardening helps us feel connected to plants, animals and nature, which encourages us to be more conservation conscious and to better care for the earth. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 35% of the world’s food crops depend on pollinators. But pollinators are facing many challenges today, including loss of habitat, disease and environmental contaminants. As gardeners, we can help contribute to pollinator-friendly environments by planting flowers that have pollen and nectar and by creating habitats and nesting sites for pollinators. We can also avoid using pesticides that harm pollinators. Knowing we are helping the planet is another way that gardening is good for us, too.
“To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow.” — Audrey Hepburn
Gardening connects us with nature and promotes wellness. Through gardening we can actively participate in improving our own health and the health of the planet. Healthier living is yet another gift from our gardens, so let’s find more time to garden this year!
Holly Berger is and Anoka County Extension Master Gardener.
