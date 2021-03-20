Once the festive holiday season is over, the months until spring can seem endless to those of us waiting for the ground to thaw so our gardens can come alive. One way to counter the long and cold days is to bring fresh flowers into our homes. Green spaces, no matter how small, are known for their ability to boost our spirits. Blooming bulbs like tulips and hyacinths breathe springtime freshness into the air and last longer than cut flower arrangements. Many bulbs can be forced to bloom indoors, and even novice gardeners can successfully create their own bulb bouquet with a minimal budget. It just takes a little planning along with bulbs, water, proper light, pebbles and the right container.
Planning is important because most bulbs, with the exception of amaryllis and paper-white narcissus, need to be chilled prior to forcing. For example, if you want tulips in mid-March, you should chill them around Thanksgiving and set a calendar reminder to plant them around President’s Day. Use the chart to calculate the chilling and planting times for your desired blooms.
To chill your bulbs, place them in a dry paper bag and store them in a location that is 35-55 degrees Fahrenheit. Keep the bulbs away from fruit, because ripening fruit gives off ethylene gas which can be detrimental to bulbs.
After chilling, make sure to inspect the bulbs before planting. Large, firm bulbs will yield the best blooms. Bulbs with soft spots or mold indicate potential rot, and these should be discarded. Choose your container wisely. You can buy a special vase, which includes a bulb holder, or you can use your own. Your container should be wide enough to fit a few bulbs and almost as tall as the blooming plant height to prevent the stems from flopping. Fill approximately one-third of your container with pebbles or glass beads, or insert your bulb holder, and add enough water to just barely cover the surface. Next, place your bulbs in the container with the points facing up. The water line should always stay at the bottom of the bulb, in the root zone, to prevent rotting. Check the water level daily, especially as the stems grow and blooms emerge, and add water as necessary.
Forced bulbs will bloom best in bright, indirect sunlight and at temperatures above 65 degrees. Keep your bulbs away from drafts and heating vents, and rotate the vase daily to ensure straight stems. Before you know it, you’ll have a living arrangement of blooms that will brighten your home and your heart until warmer days arrive.
Brenda Ortmann is an intern with the Anoka County Extension Master Gardeners. Got yard and garden questions? Ask a Master Gardener Online sessions begin April 13 and continue every Tuesday 6:30-8 p.m. through September. Visit anokamastergardeners.org to learn more.
