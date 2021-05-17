Why would you want to attract hummingbirds to your garden? There are several great reasons, and the best part is you don’t even need a feeder. Here are some of the perks of having hummingbird visitors, as well as some simple tips for inviting them to your garden party.
Hummingbirds are amazing pollinators. When they feed, their bills go into the flower, and their heads brush against the stamen and pistils. As they move from flower to flower, they are also pollinating. Many plants need to be pollinated before they can produce flowers, and since these little birds have a heart rate up to 1,260 beats per minute, they have a high metabolism and huge appetite. All their hard work will help your flowers to flourish!
If a gorgeous garden isn’t enough to get you thinking about creating a hummingbird refuge, then consider the entertainment value they bring. They are nature’s acrobats, able to fly in all directions and even upside down! Put a feeder outside your window, and chances are you won’t be bored.
It’s not hard to attract hummingbirds to your yard. They love red, so a bright red ribbon attached to a garden post will catch their eye. Like all birds, hummingbirds like to bathe on a hot day. A shallow bird bath with a fountain is a great way to attract hummingbirds and keep them coming back.
Hummingbirds need to eat constantly to stay alive, especially when they are building nests and feeding their young. Hummingbirds do not dine on flower nectar alone. They also eat insects, especially spiders, which is why using pesticides is a bad idea if you want to have hummingbirds or any pollinators in your garden.
Planting native species is a great way to help these birds consume their daily requirement of up to 2,000 flowers per day. A few Minnesota natives to try are cardinal flower (Lobelia cardinalis) and columbine (Aquilegia canadensis).
If you want to add a hummingbird feeder, there are just a few things you need to know to keep your high-energy friends happy and healthy.
1. You need a feeder specially designed for hummingbirds. You can buy an inexpensive one at most garden centers or big box retail stores.
2. Hummingbirds do not need nectar with red dyes. In fact, a dye-free mix is best. Make your own by boiling four parts of water to one part sugar; dissolve and let cool to room temperature.
3. You must change the nectar at least every three days and completely clean the feeder with hot, soapy water. This keeps the nectar free of pathogens that can kill the birds. I keep a few clean ones inside so it’s easy to rotate them.
Attracting hummingbirds is quite simple, and the benefits and enjoyment they bring to your garden will be worth your efforts. Since hummingbirds remember the location of their food sources, once you make friends with them, they will visit for years to come!
Barbi Prodger is an Anoka County Master Gardener Intern. Got yard and garden questions? Ask a Master Gardener online sessions are 6:30-8 p.m. every Tuesday through September. Visit anokamastergardeners.org to learn more.
