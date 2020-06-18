With school out and many events limited or canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people are looking for ways to get out of the house and enjoy the Minnesota summer.
But is that beach open? Can you reserve that picnic shelter?
Area cities and counties took a variety of approaches regarding access to public outdoor spaces during Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home order this spring. Some fenced off playground equipment, while others kept parks completely open, perhaps posting a warning sign. As the governor loosens restrictions, some pools and beaches are reopening, while others remain closed.
Following is a list of which parks, pools, beaches and more are open and closed in the area. Public health guidelines recommend staying at least 6 feet away from people who are not members of your household.
Anoka County
County parks and trails are open, but users are asked to remain 6 feet away from people who don’t live in the same household.
Playground equipment is open but can’t be effectively sanitized, according to the county. Guests must maintain social distance and play only with household members.
Swimming beaches maintained by the county are open. Users must practice social distancing and avoid gathering in groups. Beach capacity is being monitored and capacity limits enforced. County beaches are located at Coon Lake County Park, Lake George Regional Park, Rice Creek Chain of Lakes Park Reserve and Martin-Island-Linwood Regional Park. Beach hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Park pavilion reservations for groups of 25 or fewer are allowed, with the season opening June 18. Social distancing guidelines must be observed.
Bunker Beach Water Park in Coon Rapids is closed for the 2020 season.
Some restrooms are open, but park buildings are closed, as is canoe and kayak rental at Wargo Nature Center.
Find information and updates regarding Anoka County park facilities at tinyurl.com/yd7j8se7.
Andover
All parks and open spaces are open.
Anoka
All parks and trails are open. Users are asked to follow social distancing practices and current guidelines from the governor.
The Aquatic Center is open with limited hours for open swim. The city is currently selling season passes to residents to get into open swim. A limited number of daily tickets will be released that must be purchased before arriving at the facility. The city will also release season passes to non-residents in the future. Swimming lessons are available to residents and non-residents. Check the center’s Facebook page at tinyurl.com/y8o4yc96 or go to anokaminnesota.com for more information and updates.
Bethel
Bethel’s park is open. A sign warns users they play at their own risk.
Blaine
All parks are open.
Lakeside Commons Beach opened for the season June 12. Staff is enforcing beach rules and reminding users to follow social distancing guidelines. The city has hired a beach attendant to be on site during beach hours, and the Police Department began recently having a presence at the beach, due to reported problems. The splash pad, boathouse, restrooms, volleyball court and changing facilities remain closed but may open as the season continues.
Roosevelt Community Pool is under construction to replace the pool dehumidification system and will be closed all summer.
Columbia Heights
Parks are open with signs encouraging social distancing.
The splash pad and wading pools are closed, as is the Hylander Center.
The senior center has resumed limited programming, with masks and registration required, according to the city’s website.
Coon Rapids
Parks and trails are open, but patrons are asked to practice social distancing. Playground equipment is not sanitized.
The Crooked Lake Water Access area at Crooked Lake Park, 13180 Crooked Lake Blvd., is open. Patrons are asked to practice social distancing.
Boulevard Plaza Splash Pad is closed based on public health guidelines because it’s difficult to control social distancing in the space. It could open later in the season if state guidelines change.
East Bethel
All parks are open but subject to social distancing guidelines.
Fridley
Parks are open, and shelter reservations are available after July 6.
The beach at Moore Lake remains closed, as it has in recent years.
Springbrook Nature Center’s trails and outdoor nature play area are open. Restrooms are available, but the exhibit area is closed.
Ham Lake
All parks and trails are open. The senior center remains closed.
Nowthen
All parks are open.
Oak Grove
All parks are open.
Ramsey
All parks are open.
Spring Lake Park
All parks are open and shelter rentals are available following state guidelines.
St. Francis
Parks are open and reservations available. Bathrooms may be used. The concession stand in Community Park has not opened.
