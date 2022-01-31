Coon Rapids homeowners are invited to apply for the city’s Front Door program, an exterior home improvement program available to those who wish to increase their property’s curb appeal.
The intent of Front Door grants is to pay a portion of project costs ($1,000 to $5,000) to Coon Rapids property owners who will make certain exterior improvements to the front (street side) of their home. There are no income limits to participate.
Grant recipients will be chosen by lottery on Wednesday, March 9. Due to evolving public health recommendations, the Front Door lottery event may occur in person at Coon Rapids City Hall or may take place virtually.
A final decision regarding the event format will be made by March 1 and will be communicated at coonrapidsmn.gov and on city social media platforms.
Homeowners must pay at least $4,000 of their own funds to be eligible to receive the minimum grant amount of $1,000 from the city.
Grant dollars do not need to be repaid.
Grants will equal either 15% or 25% of the applicant’s individual project amounts, depending upon the scope of work. If the scope of work includes qualifying projects from both categories, then the grant amount will be determined individually in each category.
The combined grant amount must be $1,000 or more to be eligible. Cost of tools will not be eligible for grant dollars.
