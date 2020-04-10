*Note: This content is being provided for free as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to ABC Newspapers, either online or in print, here.
While many people are stuck at home without work due to the COVID-19 pandemic, area chambers of commerce are busier than ever trying to support not only members but the business community as a whole.
Chambers are working hard to be clearinghouses of information, from posting changing restaurant hours to the latest news on business assistance programs. Some are even finding ways to continue chamber programming online.
“One of the first things we did was create a dedicated Facebook page called MetroNorth Cares,” said Lori Higgins, president of the MetroNorth Chamber of Commerce.
Originally created for member restaurants to publicize takeout and delivery options, the page at facebook.com/MetroNorthCares is now open to all businesses — not just restaurants or chamber members. Businesses simply fill out a Google form, and the chamber creates a post for them free of charge.
Early on the St. Francis Area Chamber of Commerce made an effort to call all its members, as well as other local businesses, and it compiled a list of special hours and availability to post online. St. Francis Area Chamber of Commerce President Dana Kinde said it’s “more important than ever” to support local businesses as much as possible.
The Anoka Area Chamber also has a business listing in the works that will be open to all area businesses.
Beyond business listings, local chambers are providing information business owners and managers can use.
The Anoka Area Chamber created a dedicated page on its website with answers to frequently asked questions and links to a variety of resources.
“Everything is changing so fast,” Chamber President Pete Turok said.
The questions the Anoka chamber fields are shifting as well. At first the hot topics were how to do social distancing and how to implement best cleaning practices. Now Turok mostly hears questions about financial assistance and what the state and federal governments are doing and how to apply for special loans and other assistance.
“Everything that comes out of the membership right now is how can I get help monetarily,” Turok said April 3.
“The fear factor is there,” he said. “They’re worried if the business can make it. They’re worried about making rent.”
Higgins is hearing similar concerns from MetroNorth’s members.
“At some level every business is being impacted,” Higgins said. “We’re all aware that even when things reopen and things get somewhat back to normal, it’s not going to be business as usual for a long time.”
The MetroNorth Chamber is trying to help businesses map a way forward by advocacy at the state level.
“Advocacy has always been one of the cornerstones of our chamber,” Higgins said. “Now is when we’re really trying to leverage those relationships and work with them on how they can play a part in solving this.”
Recently MetroNorth joined the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce and others in sending a letter to Gov. Tim Walz asking to delay the May 15 business property tax payment deadline 60 days.
“That would allow businesses some time to hopefully generate income, receive the loan assistance and give them a chance to get back on their feet and open up their doors,” Higgins said.
At a local level, she said, the chamber has worked with cities to loosen some restrictions so businesses can put signs out front.
Chambers are also finding way to keep businesspeople connected.
“We haven’t canceled or postponed a single event,” Higgins said. “We’ve just moved them virtually.”
It takes extra thought and planning, but the chamber has been able to use the Zoom platform to run networking meetings.
“Businesses are so hungry to stay connected and keep building their businesses,” Higgins said.
The Anoka Area Chamber just announced its main groups are moving to online platforms.
Despite the widespread hardships businesses face, Higgins has found the levels of altruism encouraging.
“The amount of businesses who are wanting to try and help each other or support our medical community is really gratifying,” she said. “They’re not doing it for the publicity. They’re not doing it for anything. They’re just trying to help the community get through this.”
“Really in all of this what has been most heartwarming is seeing businesses and the community come together and support each other,” Kinde said.
Turok also said the community at large can help by spending money with local businesses.
“If they can spend a buck, please do it,” he said.
“When the time is right to get the economy back going, please jump in and let’s all help each other.”
