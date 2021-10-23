The Friends of Anoka County Library will host its first-ever book sale in Circle Pines in November.
The sale is set for Nov. 12-13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. A Friends of the Anoka County Library member presale will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11.
The sale will benefit all the Anoka County Library branches.
The group is accepting donations of current or popular books in great condition for the rest of the month.
For details about book drop-offs or volunteering for the sale, email friendsofanokacolib@gmail.com.
